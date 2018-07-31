हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua posts Amrapali Dubey's 'Aap Ke aa Jane Se' dance video - Watch

Amrapali, who is also a fabulous dancer, looks ravishing in black.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua posts Amrapali Dubey&#039;s &#039;Aap Ke aa Jane Se&#039; dance video - Watch

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his Instagram page to share a video of Amrapali Dubey dancing to Bollywood superstar Govinda's song 'Aap Ke aa Jane Se'.

Amrapali, who is also a fabulous dancer, looks ravishing in black. Nirahua is apparently in awe of her expressions and stylish dance. And the caption of the post says it all. 

The caption (which also happens to be the title of the song Amrapali is dancing to) reads: 'Aap Ke aa Jane Se'.

 

Nirahua and Amrapali make Bhojpuri cinema's super-hit on-screen Jodi. The two are rumoured to be dating in real life as well. 

Nirahua bagged Best Actor trophy for his role in Nirahua Hindustani 2 while Amrapali won Best Actress Award.

The two actors share a sizzling hot chemistry and this, in turn, becomes USP of their films.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 79 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 69 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 55 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

