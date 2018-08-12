हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua posts Fitness challenge video - Watch

Nirahua participated in the challenge by swimming which is believed to be one of the best exercises.  

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shared a video to participate in the Fitness challenge initiated by Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports, MoS Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore to create awareness about the importance of fitness and good health.

He wrote: "#humfittohindiafit @ra_rathore Sir, I know it’s a little late but better late than never and now I challenge my fellow colleagues to take the #humfittohindiafit challenge (sic)."

Take a look at the video here:

The actor was recently in Nepal to shoot for one of his upcoming films Sher-E-Hindustan. Later he flew to Malaysia to attend the fourth International Bhojpuri film Awards. He bagged the Best Actor Award for Nirahua Hindustani 2.

 

Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani 2 has set the internet on fire. The film has garnered over 82 million views on YouTube. His 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 72 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua Hindustani has over 57 million views so far.

Nirahua has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

The superstar is also popularly addressed as Jubilee star because he has delivered hits after hits. He is one of the biggest names of the Bhojpuri film industry and has innumerable successful films to his credit. His recent release Border too has done quite well at the Box Office.

