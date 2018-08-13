Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's latest video with junior Nirahua is too cute to miss-Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua&#039;s latest video with junior Nirahua is too cute to miss-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav who is riding high on the success of his new releases has shared an adorable musically video with Junior Nirahua, a young boy.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Dinesh wrote, "Duet with junior Nirahua @nirahua_amit"

 

 

On the professional front, Dinesh's latest outing 'Border' is doing wonders ar the box office

The film stars Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

Pravesh plays the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

The lead actors of the film left no stone unturned in promotions. Not just them, but other big Bhojpuri stars including Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey urged fans to watch 'Border' this Eid at a theatre nearby

According to reports, the movie shows how a farmer's son struggles to become an Army officer and once he achieves his goal, the spirit to give your life for the country overshadows every other desire.
 

