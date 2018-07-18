हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav shares video of men chanting Amrapali Dubey's name - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav took to Instagram to share a video that will make his co-star Amrapali Dubey blush.

In the video, we can see a few men (probably members of Nirahua's team) chanting Amrapali's name. 

The Border star wrote: "Ye dekho log jap rhe hain Aamrapali Ke naam ka mala @aamrapali1101(sic)."

Wathc the video embedded below:

 

Ye dekho log jap rhe hain Aamrapali Ke naam ka mala @aamrapali1101

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Nirahua and Amrapali's on-screen chemistry is by far the best in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. The two sets the silver screen ablaze every time they team up for a film.

Dinesh and Amrapali share a friendly bond off the screen too. 

The duo's off-screen bonding adds charm, and magic to their on-screen chemistry.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 75 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 66 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 54 million views so far.

This super-hit jodi has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

