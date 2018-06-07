हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav vrooms away on a bullet to announce his next - Watch video

The film will see Nirahua romancing Amrapali Dubey once again.   

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to Instagram to stylishly announce his upcoming film Jai Veeru. He posted a number of photographs and a video to update his fans on the social media platform.

The film will see Nirahua romancing Amrapali Dubey once again. The super-hit jodi will be back the enthral the Bhojpuri audience.

Take a look at Nirahua's posts here:

 

Shooting start @JayVeeru @GosangiSubbarao @aamrapali1101 #hyderabad 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

 

Jai Veeru #hydrabadimovie #bhojpurimovie @dineshlalyadav @salimfenku@aamrapalidubey1101

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

 

My first Hydrabadi movie @Salimfenku@Tabar#jaiveeru

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

 

Selfie with Hydrabadi cheekh pukar khatarnaq actor Tabar bhai

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 

Amrapali too shared a few images from the sets of the film in Hyderabad.

Check them out here:

 

Shooting pics  #JaiVeeru

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

Sab dhundla dhundla laage tujhpe hi focus hai... #JaiVeeru

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The actor, however, haven't dilvulged details about the film.

The super-hit jodi is also gearing up for their upcoming film Border directed by Santosh Mishra. The film is slated to release on June 15 this year.

The Eid release also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

The film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year. 

