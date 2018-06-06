हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav's new song Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from Border is overwhelming - Watch

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is all set to make a splash on the silver screen as an army man in Santosh Mishra's film Border. Going by the title, it is apparent that it is a patriotic film that will echo the love for the nation. 

The makers have unveiled a brand new song titled Mera Rang De Basanti Chola, and it will instantly strike an emotional chord with the viewers.

Singer Alok Kumar has lent his voice to the song that has been written and composed by  Pyare Lal Yadav and Rajnish Mishra respectively.

Watch the video of the song embedded below:

Three other songs of the film are out - Hamar Bhaiya Watan Ke Sipahi, Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho and Deewani Bhaili Nagma Nirahua Ke Pyar Mein. Each of these songs has been appreciated by the audience.

Also starring Amrapali Dubey as the leading lady, Border is a multi-starrer that is slated to hit theatres on Eid this year. The film which also has Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav on board will release on June 15.

The film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year. 

