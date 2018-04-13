Do you know why Nirahua-Amrapali Dubey's Bhojpuri film became a superhit?

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry is currently at a revival stage and experimental films are being made. Some of the big names including Dinesh Lal Yada aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh etc to name a few enjoy a massive fan following. Nirahua and Amrapali's on-screen jodi is one of the most successful and loved Bhojpuri film pair.

So, we thought of finding some of their best works and it turns out that the duo featured in a film titled 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi'. The 2016 hit venture had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Antara Banerjee, Manoj Tiger, Sanjay Pandey and Prakash Jais.

'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi' happens to be Bollywood stunner Priyanka Chopra's maiden Bhojpuri venture. Yes! Did you know it? Well, thank us later.

The film was produced by mommy Dr Madhu Chopra and Priyanka Chopra under the banner Purple Pebble Pictures. The film had Nirahua, Amrapali and Antara in lead roles and the audiences loved to watch them on the big screens together.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali, on the other hand, is a popular name in Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.