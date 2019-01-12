हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri film

Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2's song Kahe Sab Pagla Re goes viral on Internet

The song has been viewed over 30 lakh times on Youtube. 

Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2&#039;s song Kahe Sab Pagla Re goes viral on Internet
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu's 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' was one of the biggest releases of Bhojpuri film industry last year. A song from the movie, 'Kahe Sab Pagla Re' has gone viral on social media. The song, which was released on the official Youtube channel of Dhun Music last year, has so far fetched over 30 lakh views. 

The song is also being shared widely on social media. The music was given by Rajkumar R Pandey. 

Watch the song below:

And now, after the massive popularity of the song on YouTube, it is all set to be released on the official channel of Dhun Music on January 15. Director-producer-cum-singer Rajkumar R Pandey shared the news with his fans and expressed his gratitude towards all the fans. 

Speaking of the film, 'Dulhin Chahi Pakistan Se 2' also features Bollywood actor Rahul Dev. It is produced under the banner of Saideep Films and is bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The first instalment of 'Dulhin Chahi Pakistan Se' featured Tanushree, Shubhi Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Sweety Chhabra, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Shailendra Shrivastav and others in supporting roles.

Bhojpuri filmDulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2Kahe Sab Pagla ReDulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 songPradeep Pandey

