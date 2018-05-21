English actress Pippa to do a film with Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani? Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri cinema has fans not just in India but across the world too. An English actress named Pippa from London wants to work in the film Bhojpuri film industry and may share screen space with superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in an upcoming movie.

While talking to a reporter in Hindi, Pippa showcased her fondness for the language. She also seems to be picking Bhojpuri.

Check out the video embedded below:

She said, "My plan is to do some movies and enjoy life."

Talking about Kajal Raghwani, Pippa said, "You are so gracious and so beautiful. It is an honour to be here."

Kajal, who hopes to work with Pippa said, " It is a matter of pride for us that Pippa wants to work in the Bhojpuri film industry and hopefully we will work together."

Kajal will be seen in a film titled Dulhin Ganga Par Ke starring Khesari Lal Yadav. Also starring Manoj Tiger, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke directed by Aslam Shaikh is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, will have a special song featuring YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey.

The duo will also share screen space in Nagdev, a supernatural film based on shape-shifting snakes.