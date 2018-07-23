हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kajal raghwani

Exclusive: Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani on Khesari Lal Yadav and Bollywood films

The actress talked about offers pouring in from Hindi film industry as well. 

Exclusive: Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani on Khesari Lal Yadav and Bollywood films
Play

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Kajal Raghwani recently celebrated her birthday in the capital city with friends and co-stars. The young and pretty Kajal in a tete-a-tete opened up on her upcoming projects, item numbers in Bhojpuri industry and much more. The actress on the sidelines of an event here revealed how she landed in movies and who's her favourite co-star.

Here are excerpts from the exclusive interview with Zee News.com:

Q. How has your journey been so far?

A. I have had a very fulfilling journey. I first started off as an artist in Gujarati films and gradually moved to Bhojpuri cinema. I have successfully completed 7 long years here and feel blessed. My fans have loved me immensely and I am thankful for their appreciation. Overall, I have worked with all the A-listers in my industry and am getting some good offers too. Having worked in 30 odd films till now, I think the journey has been fulfilling.

Q. Who is your favourite co-star?

A. I have a good rapport with all the stars like power star Pawan Singh or superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Both are my favourites. With Pawan Singh, my on-screen pairing is liked by the audiences and he is a very sweet person. And with Khesari, our dancing is a big hit amongst viewers—they really like it. Our on-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences—so, both of these are my favourites.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

A. I have a film 'Sangharsh' lined-up for release on August 24, 2018, with Khesari Lal Yadav. Besides I have 'Naag Dev' and another film with Pawan Singh titled 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. I am looking forward to the releases and super excited about it.

Q. How comfortable are you with item numbers?

A. I love dancing and the public likes it. My fans have always appreciated my dancing skills and I enjoy it.

Q. Did you ever think of gradually moving to Bollywood. Any offers so far?

A. I have been busy with work in Bhojpuri films. I did get offers in the past but couldn't take them up as dates were clashing with films here. I got an offer to star opposite Krushna Abhishek in 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle' but unfortunately could not do it. If things work out, will surely work on a Bollywood project next.

 

Tags:
kajal raghwanikajal raghwani interviewbhojpuri interviewsBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newsKhesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwani video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close