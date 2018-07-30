हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Exclusive: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a huge Govinda fan

Khesari Lal Yadav talks about his favourite B-Town actor.

Exclusive: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a huge Govinda fan
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the biggest superstars of Bhojpuri film industry Khesari Lal Yadav has a massive fan following. The actor, who had humble beginnings and started off from being a singer before making it big in the film industry was recently in the city and in a tete-e-tete with Zee News Online talked about his upcoming projects, favourite co-stars and much more.

Here are excerpts from the exclusive interview with Zee News.com:

Q. Tell us something about your upcoming projects

A. I have many films in the pipeline. Like my latest look in 'Dabangg Sarkar' was totally different than what I have done so far. It was my director's thought that I get a short hair, and I obliged, just because the script demanded. In 'Raja Jani' also my look was something different. Next my film 'Sangharsh' is up for release and it is based on the concept of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

We should try to bring about a change in our society and instead of just saying 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, it should be 'Beta Samjhao, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'—only then will the true change come. The thinking and mindset of people need to undergo a massive change. Every girl child should get a proper education and upbringing.

Q. Who is your favourite co-star?

A. All of my co-stars are my favourite. My on-screen chemistry with Kajal, Smriti Sinha and Akshara Singh is liked by the fans. If you are good at your work, everything else falls into place and that's what I strive to do.

Q. Bhojpuri cinema is known for dance numbers. How comfortable are you with these peppy tracks?

A. I am a big fan of Govinda ji. He is my inspiration. Although I have never learnt to dance professionally but whatever I do it's only after watching Govinda ji's dance on-screen. I have seen all of his movies and I try to dance like him.

Q. Who is your favourite Bollywood actor and actress?

A. My favourite actor has to be Govinda and when it comes to female star then Madhuri Dixit. Also, in terms of personality, I like south star Rambha.

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavBhojpuri cinemaGovindaKhesari Lal Yadav Interviewbhojpuri newskajal raghwaniBhojpuri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close