FIR against Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh?

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh seems to have landed in trouble. An FIR has been registered against the actor in Muzaffarpur, a report suggests.

According to a report by Live Cities Media Private Limited, Pawan Singh was performing at school ground until late at night on the intervening night of August 19 and 20 during an event and the required permission was not sought. The event organisers too seem to have been named in the complaint.

The report also suggests that apart from singing devotional songs, Pawan also sang songs such as "Shutter Uthava Gori Apna Dukaan Ke" and fans went berserk.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected.