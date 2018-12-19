हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhojpuri film Dilwale

First look of Bhojpuri film 'Dilwale' starring Kajal Yadav is out — See poster

Sanjay Singh Rajput is the producer while Praveen Kumar Guddri has directed the film.

First look of Bhojpuri film &#039;Dilwale&#039; starring Kajal Yadav is out — See poster

New Delhi: The first look of upcoming Bhojpuri film 'Dilwale' is out. The film stars Chintu, Golu, Kajal Yadav and Neha Shree in lead roles and is produced under the banner of Indra Films Entertainment Presents. 

Here's the first look poster of the film: 

The story of 'Dilwale' has been penned down by Lalji Yadav. Sanjay Singh Rajput is the producer while Praveen Kumar Guddri has directed the film. Heera Yadav is the art director. Chote Baba has given music to the film. 

Tags:
Bhojpuri film DilwaleKajal YadavChintuGoluIndra Films Entertainment Presents

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close