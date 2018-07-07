First look of Pramod Premi-Anjana Singh starrer 'Munna Mawali' unveiled-See inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Munna Mawali

First look of Pramod Premi-Anjana Singh starrer &#039;Munna Mawali&#039; unveiled-See inside

New Delhi: The first look of the most-awaited Bhojpuri film 'Munna Mawali' starring Pramod Premi, Anjana Premi and Poonam Dubey has been unveiled today. The first look of the film went viral as soon as it was unveiled. The director of the film Ravi Sinha believes that Pramod will leave the audience dumbstruck with his power-packed performance. The trailer of the film is yet to release.

Check out the picture:

The film is directed by Ravi Sinha and the story is written by Rakesh Pandey. 'Munna Mawali' also stars hot cake Anjana Singh and sensational Poonam Dubey in the lead opposite Premi.

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors and the makers claim that it has been smooth ride so far shooting the venture. Premi has scenes with both the actresses in the film as it is a romantic story but often finds it hard to make things work comfortably between the two actresses. 

Munna Mawali' is currently being shot at Panvel, Mumbai. The director revealed that the chemistry between Premi, Anjana and Poonam is brilliant. They get along quite well and we encountered no issues while filming.

The makers maintained that the entire cast and crew is loving and caring. Director Ravi Sinha said, “The cast of 'Munna Mawali' is loving and we work in a fun way. The working atmosphere is quite good on the sets and the shoot has come out quite well. The film is a complete package as there are romance, action and everything. The songs are also catchy.”

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Manoj Tiger, Nagesh Mishra and Ayaz Khan while dialogues are by Surendra Mishra. 

