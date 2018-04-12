Forget Priya Prakash Varrier, Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey is the original wink girl—Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight star after a video from her upcoming Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. But what if we tell you, Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey did it three years back.

Well, the actress's 'wink' act in 'Matha Fail Ho Gail' song starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is totally unmissable. The song is from the hit film 'Raja Babu' which created quite a buzz back in 2015. The audiences love to watch Nirahua and Amrapali's jodi on the big screens.

Watch the comparison between two winks here:

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The song which made Priya so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl. All thanks to the video, Priya became a social media sensation overnight.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

Amrapali, on the other hand, is a popular name in Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.