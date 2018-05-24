Forget Priya Prakash Varrier and Amrapali Dubey, Bhojpuri sizzler Tanu Shree's wink will drive you nuts—Watch

New Delhi: Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation on social media after her 'wink' video went viral. The 18-year-old Priya gained a massive fan following within a few hours of her video release and rest as they say is history.

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. Now, if her 'wink' in the song made you go crazy then there's another one coming your way, but it's not by Priya.

Bhojpuri sensation Tanu Shree, who is gearing up for the release of her next venture 'Awara Balam' starring Arvind Akela Kallu in the lead has featured in a similar 'wink' video which has gone viral on the internet.

Tanu Shree can be seen winking just like Priya did in the song. Do not forget to check her expressions in the video shared on YouTube by Ranjan Sinha. This has created a buzz about the film and has been used as a promotional strategy as well. The trailer of 'Awara Balam' was received well by the audiences and garnered as many as 1,351,363 views on YouTube so far.

In fact, much before Priya, and Tanu Shree, another famous Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey had 'winked' in 'Matha Fail Ho Gail' song starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua back in 2015.

Watch it here:

'Awara Balam' features Arvind in the lead role, while Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha. Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the songs in the film which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Sumit Chandravansi.

'Awara Balam' cinematography is done by DK Sharma. Arvind has high expectations from this romantic drama. The film is hitting the screens on May 25, 2018.