Anara Gupta

Former Miss Jammu Anara Gupta's 'Sanam Hamar Hau' set to hit the screens

'Sanam Hamar Hau' stars Poonam Dubey and Deepak Patel in the lead role. The film is written and directed by Kundan Shukla. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Former Miss Jammu and gorgeous Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta's next film 'Sanam Hamar Hau' is all set to make a splash on the big screen. The actress will be seen in a strong character in the film 'Sanam Hamar Hau', presented by the Shankar Film Factory. The film will hit the theatres soon and has been directed by Kundan Shukla. The pretty actress has a lot of expectations from the film, as per reports. 

As per a report in Bhojpurixp.com, Anara reveals that she will soon be seen in many Bhojpuri films, which are ready for release. The actress is quite excited about the same. 

The report further says that talking about the movie 'Sanam Hamar Hau', Anara revealed that it is a romantic film which is going to touch the hearts of people. The actress has also wrapped up shooting for a web series for Balaji ji. 

The report says that the actress is visiting the gym regularly these days as she has to start shooting for her next film soon. 

The romantic movie is produced by Uma Shankar Jaiswal and has Vijay Shankar and Ravi Shankar as the co-producers while the music of the film is by Anuj Gupta.

