Nidhi Jha

Gangster Dulhania trailer out: Nidhi Jha's gangster act packs a punch-Watch

The makers of Nidhi Jha starrer action-packed drama Gangster Dulhania, have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. The beautiful actress can be seen packing a punch and kicking some butt in this actioner. The trailer presents her in an altogether different avatar and needless to say, she does full justice to the role assigned to her. The film also stars Gaurav Jha in the lead role.

The official trailer of the film is intriguing and we bet after watching it you will wait for the film to release soon. The lead actors can be seen doing some great action and looks like it's going to be an edgy thriller.

Check out the edgy trailer here:

The film also features Sanjay Pandey, Glory Mohanta, Kanhaya Lal, Rajkumar, Madhu Rai, Koshik Mishra Jyotirmay Mishra, Anuj Prasad, Monica Yadav, Khurshid Alam, Vedhika Singh, Balvinder Singh, Neeraj Rajput, Raju Mitra, Roshan Khan, Aditya, Abhishek Singh and Mayank Lohra in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Kumar Vivek under the banner of GR8 Films.

Directed by Sourabh Suman Jha, the movie is all set to release this year. The actress will perform stunts for the first time ever.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled some time back and it was a fierce one. The film is touted to be a little different from the usual Bhojpuri flicks.

So, are you excited about this actioner?

Nidhi JhaBalvinder SinghNeeraj RajputRaju MitraRoshan KhanAdityaAbhishek Singh

