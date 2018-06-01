Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is Bhojpuri film industry's fashionista - These pics are proofs

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
gargi pandit

Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is Bhojpuri film industry&#039;s fashionista - These pics are proofs
Pic courtesy: @priyanka_pandit_

Mumbai: Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is a bankable star and her films do well at the Box Office.
The pretty actress remains connected with her fan base through her social media posts. She has her own style statement and probably that's what makes her unique. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Gargi is Bhojpuri cinema's fashionista.

She has shared a number of photographs on Instagram and her pics prove that she is quite a trendsetter.

Check out her pics here:

 

Priyanka has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit. 

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and the list includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions. She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. The actress also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

gargi panditPriyanka Panditbhojpuri actressBhojpuri MoviesBhojpuri films 2018Bhojpuri songs 2018

