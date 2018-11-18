हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gargi Pandi

Gargi Pandit grooves to a popular Haryanvi song in true desi style - Watch

Pic courtesy: @priyanka_pandit_ (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit shared a video on Instagram that shows her grooving to a Haryanvi song.

Gargi congratulated Lokesh Gurjar, one of the Rappers of the Haryanvi Mashup 5 song, after the track garnered over 20 Million views on YouTube.

She wrote: "And i am in love with this Haryanvi song ...congrates @lokeshgurjar and team for 20 M views #mahadev #mahadevkideewani #jaiparshuramji (sic)."

One of the most celebrated Bhojpuri stars, Gargi, is a versatile actor. The actress, who has enthralled moviegoers with her performances in films, entertains her fans on social media too. She keeps posting funny videos to show her creativity.

