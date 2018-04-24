Gargi Pandit trolled mercilessly on social media for demanding death sentence for rapists

New Delhi: In the wake of the horrific rape cases in Kathua and Unnao, Bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit took to her Instagram to extend her support to the rape victims. She also demanded death sentence for rapists. However, instead of hailing her decision some followers trolled mercilessly and even threatened her to keep mum.

But Gargi lashed out at trolls and said that she is a citizen of India and being a part of a democratic country she has full right to express herself. She added that she will always stand up for the rights of women no matter what.

On the work front, the trailer of Gargi's next big venture 'Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali' starring Nisar Khan and Raj Yadav in the lead roles was unveiled during a gala event recently.

Presented under the banner of Shujay Films Creation the film produced by Ratanjeet Pratap Singh (Shubham Singh) also stars Gargi Pandit (Priyanka Pandit) and Saloni Bista as the female leads.

According to the producer, the film is based on a very sensitive issue and it reflects India's Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture). He says that Ram and Raheem are equally important.

The producer is confident that the film will be liked by moviegoers as they have produced an entertaining film.

Apart from having a gripping storyline, Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali has some amazing songs in it. The music for the film has been composed by Sahil Khan and Chote Baba while the songs have been penned by Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati, Yadav Raj (Mantu) & Faninder Rao. Hunny B., Mohan Rathore, Raja Hassan, Priyanka Singh, Raj Yadav, Alok Kumar and Nivedan Kumar have lent their voices to the songs in the film.

Besides Nisar, Raj, Gargi and Saloni, the film also stars Umesh Singh, Saurabh Ashveri and Sanjay Mahanand. There will be a special item song featuring Glory Mohanta.