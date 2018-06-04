हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gargi Pandit's Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi act will tickle your funny bone - Watch

Dressed in a turquoise and purple lehenga choli, Gargi looks like an ideal village belle.   

Pic courtesy: @priyanka_pandit_

Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit is a big fan of Sunil Grover, who has wowed TV viewers as the adorable yet hilarious Rinku Bhabhi. Gargi, who is also known as Priyanka Pandit, took to her Instagram page to share a dubsmash video that shows her enacting Grover's Rinku Bhabhi act.

Dressed in a turquoise and purple lehenga choli, Gargi looks like an ideal village belle. Her comic act will make you have a hearty laugh.

Watch the video below:

Priyanka has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit. Her comic timing is impeccable and her antics are too adorable.

She loves sharing such funny videos on Instagram to keep entertaining her fans.

She is also the Bhojpuri film industry's fashionista. Her Instagram posts in stylish dresses are proofs.

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and the list includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions. She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. The actress also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

