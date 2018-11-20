हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gaurav Jha, Ritu Singh wrap up shooting of Bhojpuri film Daldal

'Daldal, besides being an entertainment package, has a social message for the audience.

Photo courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com

New Delhi: The shooting of Bhojpuri film 'Daldal' starring Gaurav Jha and Ritu Singh has wrapped up. The film went on floors in October this year.

Directed by Deepak Kumar and produced by Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Sankat Mochan Media and Film Creation Private Limited, 'Daldal' shows how corruption and misuse of power by government officials adversely affects the entire political system in the country. The lead actor, Gaurav, who becomes a victim of the corruption, later taken on himself to fix the entire system. Apart from it, the film will also depict a story of two friends, on the line of 'Sholay' which has been shown in the film. 

'Daldal, besides being an entertainment package, will also leave a social message for the audience. The songs in the film have been shot in the beautiful locations of Uttarakhand. 

Television actor Manmohan Tiwari is returning to Bollywood film industry after a long time. Rao Ranvijay, Neha Madhavi Pandey, Vijay Pandey, Nandini Verma, Sonam Ujala, Master Ashray Tiwari, Baby Vani Sharma, Sushil Singh among others will play other characters in the film.

Ayub Ali Khan has done the cinematography while Mohan Mawa is the art director. KK Shrivastava is the associate director of the film. 

