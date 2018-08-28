हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gunjan Singh

Gunjan Singh and Anjana Singh starrer Khuddar movie first look out

The film produced by Deepak Shah under the Tanvi Multimedia Presents banner has been helmed by Dinesh Yadav. 

Pic courtesy: Gunjan Singh Facebook.

Mumbai: The makers of Bhojpuri movie Khuddar have unveiled the first look of the film starring Gunjan Singh and Anjana Singh. The film marks singer Gunjan's debut film as an actor.

The first look was shared on Facebook too.

Take a look at it here:

The film produced by Deepak Shah under the Tanvi Multimedia Presents banner has been helmed by Dinesh Yadav. The film's music has been composed by Dhanjanay Mishra while the songs have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav, Azad Singh & Shyam Dehti. The story of the film is by Kishor Kumar.

The film has been shot in Vrindavan studio in Gujarat. 

Besides Khuddar, Gunjan will also be seen as an actor in 'Naseeb' and 'Udaan'.  He has sung for over 50 albums and is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri entertainment world. In Khuddar, he will be romancing Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh, who bagged the Best Actress Award for her role in  'Nazar' at the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was held in Malaysia on July 21. 

