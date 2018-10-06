हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gunjan Singh's Bhojpuri film Khuddar wins hearts at Box Office

In 'Khuddar', actor Gunjan Singh is sharing screen space with Anjana Singh, Nisha Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Sanjay Pandey, and Seema Singh among others.

Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Gunjan Singh's film 'Khuddar' has received much love from the audience.

The film has emerged a blockbuster has been running housefull across the theatres. Actors Gunjan along with Anjana Singh and Nisha Dubey have been widely praised for their performances in the film. While the music topped charts, the movie emerged a box office winner.

The film has been produced by Deepak Shah under the Tanvi Multimedia Presents banner and has been helmed by Dinesh Yadav. The film's music has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra while the songs have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehti. The story of the film is by Kishor Kumar.

The film has been shot in Vrindavan studio in Gujarat. 

Talking about the film, producer Deepak Shah said that the film is based on the rivalry between two strong men of upper caste. And film's storyline and its rom-com genre have also been getting positive accolades from all over. 

It is to be noted that makers felt that actor Gunjan Singh has a lot of potentials in him and hence they decided to cast him in the film. The identity of Tanvi Media has been to produce the film with a different treatment. And Deepak Shah's Khuddar is the latest addition to their list which has been fetching good reviews from all over.

The film has been shot extensively in Mumbai and Gujarat. Sanjay Bhushan Patiala is the PRO of the film. The story has been penned down by Marathi writer Kishor Kumar Jadhav while editing has been done by Gurjant Singh. Director of Photography is from RR Prince.

In the film, Gunjan and Anjana are sharing screen space with Nisha Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Sanjay Pandey, and Seema Singh and others.

Recently, while speaking about the project, Gunjan said that the viewers will see him a new form. "My role in the film is very impressive", he said. 

