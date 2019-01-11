Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey!

New Delhi: Actress Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and is also known as 'Queen of YouTube' because her songs garner massive views on the video-sharing site. The actress's killer dance moves often win hearts. Her song with superstar Pawan Singh, titled 'Raate Diya Butake' created history on YouTube. The peppy song from the film 'Satya' garnered over 30 crore views on the video sharing site. It thus became the first Bhojpuri song to achieve the feat.

In November last year, Amrapali tried her hand at singing as well by and lent her voice to a devotional song on the festival of Chhat Puja.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America' and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3', reportedly.

In December last year, the actress was bestowed with the Best Actress Award at the 13th Bhojpuri Film Awards that took place in Mumbai.

Here's wishing the talented actress a very happy birthday!