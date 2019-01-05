Happy birthday Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh—Check his list of upcoming films

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh celebrates his birthday on January 5 and his co-stars from movies have wished him on his special day through social media. The actor is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and enjoys a solid fan base who love to know each and every detail about their favourite star.

Pawan Singh is best known for her hit song 'Lollipop Lagelu'. Some of his films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja etc became quite popular in the region. He was given the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016.

On his birthday, we decided to bring to you a complete list of his upcoming films. According to Bhojpurixp.com, Pawan Singh has his kitty full with a huge bank of movies marking his calendar:

1. Sher Singh

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey

Director: Shashank Rai

Producer: Shashank Rai

Release Date: 2019

2. Raja

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Sanjay Shrivastav

Producer: Mukesh Gupta

Release Date: 2019

3. Ishq Par Zor Nahin

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Anushmriti Sarkar, Mukul Dev, Rakhi Sawant

Director: Kaushal Kishore

Producer: Saurav Kumar Suman

Release Date: 2019

4. Boss

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Arvind Choube

Producer: Prem Rai

Release Date: 2019

5. Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani

Director: Devender Tiwari

Producer: S P Choudhary

Release Date: 2019

6. Jaan Se Pyara

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Abhishek Kumar

Producer: Guddu Jain

Release Date: 2020

7. Crack Fighter

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Sujeet Kumar Singh

Producer: Upendra Singh

Release Date: 2019

8. Saat Mehariya

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Devendra Tiwari

Producer: Dhanjay Singh & Satendra Tiwari

Release Date: 2019

9. Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Sujit Kumar Singh

Producer: Bhupender Bhagat

Release Date: 2019

10. No Entry

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Sujeet Kumar Singh

Release Date: 2020

11. Shapath

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Dipak Jaul

Producer: Neelam Sharma, Roshan Rajput

Release Date: 2019

12. Kalicharan

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma, Samir Aaiftab, Akanksha Awasthi

Director: Jay Prakash

Producer: Abhay Sinha

Release Date: 2019

13. Satya Return

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Genre: Romantic, Darma

Release Date: 2019

14. Doodh Mangoge Kheer Denge Kashmir Mangoge Toh Cheer Denge

Star Cast: Pawan Singh

Director: Arvind Chube

Producer: Pawan Singh

Release Date: 2020

15. Hindustan Ki Kasam

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Kallu

Director: Ramakant Prasad

Producer: Pradeep Bhaiya

Release Date: 2020

16. Maryaada Mangalsutra

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Khyati

Director: Pawan Singh, Krisp Pvt Ltd.

Producer: Dinesh S Yadav

Release Date: 2019

17. Ishq

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Awadhesh Mishra

Director: Mithlesh Avinish

Producer: Gopi Yadav

Release Date: 2020

18. Zahreela

Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Priyanka Pandit, Pakhi Hedge

Director: Ravi H Kashyap

Producer: Renu K Seth

Release Date: 2020