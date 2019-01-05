Happy birthday Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh—Check his list of upcoming films

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh celebrates his birthday on January 5 and his co-stars from movies have wished him on his special day through social media. The actor is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and enjoys a solid fan base who love to know each and every detail about their favourite star.
Pawan Singh is best known for her hit song 'Lollipop Lagelu'. Some of his films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja etc became quite popular in the region. He was given the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016.
On his birthday, we decided to bring to you a complete list of his upcoming films. According to Bhojpurixp.com, Pawan Singh has his kitty full with a huge bank of movies marking his calendar:
1. Sher Singh
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey
Director: Shashank Rai
Producer: Shashank Rai
Release Date: 2019
2. Raja
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Sanjay Shrivastav
Producer: Mukesh Gupta
Release Date: 2019
3. Ishq Par Zor Nahin
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Anushmriti Sarkar, Mukul Dev, Rakhi Sawant
Director: Kaushal Kishore
Producer: Saurav Kumar Suman
Release Date: 2019
4. Boss
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Arvind Choube
Producer: Prem Rai
Release Date: 2019
5. Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani
Director: Devender Tiwari
Producer: S P Choudhary
Release Date: 2019
6. Jaan Se Pyara
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Abhishek Kumar
Producer: Guddu Jain
Release Date: 2020
7. Crack Fighter
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Sujeet Kumar Singh
Producer: Upendra Singh
Release Date: 2019
8. Saat Mehariya
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Devendra Tiwari
Producer: Dhanjay Singh & Satendra Tiwari
Release Date: 2019
9. Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Sujit Kumar Singh
Producer: Bhupender Bhagat
Release Date: 2019
10. No Entry
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Sujeet Kumar Singh
Release Date: 2020
11. Shapath
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Dipak Jaul
Producer: Neelam Sharma, Roshan Rajput
Release Date: 2019
12. Kalicharan
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma, Samir Aaiftab, Akanksha Awasthi
Director: Jay Prakash
Producer: Abhay Sinha
Release Date: 2019
13. Satya Return
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Genre: Romantic, Darma
Release Date: 2019
14. Doodh Mangoge Kheer Denge Kashmir Mangoge Toh Cheer Denge
Star Cast: Pawan Singh
Director: Arvind Chube
Producer: Pawan Singh
Release Date: 2020
15. Hindustan Ki Kasam
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Kallu
Director: Ramakant Prasad
Producer: Pradeep Bhaiya
Release Date: 2020
16. Maryaada Mangalsutra
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Khyati
Director: Pawan Singh, Krisp Pvt Ltd.
Producer: Dinesh S Yadav
Release Date: 2019
17. Ishq
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Awadhesh Mishra
Director: Mithlesh Avinish
Producer: Gopi Yadav
Release Date: 2020
18. Zahreela
Star Cast: Pawan Singh, Priyanka Pandit, Pakhi Hedge
Director: Ravi H Kashyap
Producer: Renu K Seth
Release Date: 2020