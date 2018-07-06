हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryanvi sizzler Sapna Choudhary's Mere Samne Aake Bhojpuri song will give you TGIF feels - Watch

Sung by Indu Sonali, the song is penned and composed by Shyam Dehati and Madhukar Anand respectively.

Mumbai: A brand new song from Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani's Bairi Kangana 2 is out. Featuring Haryanvi sizzler Sapna Choudhary, the song titled Mere Samne Aake is a foot-tapping number.

Sapna, a Bigg Boss 11 contestant made the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal so popular that it has become a wedding anthem of sorts. 

And now, she is all set to create waves in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Ashok Tripathi Atri, Bairi Kangana 2 produced by Ashok Shrivastav also stars Shubhi Sharma, Awdhesh Mishra, Kunal Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Umesh Singh, Asheesh Singh Bunty, Trisha Khan.

Kishan is Bhojpuri cinema's megastar. He has worked in several Bollywood and regional films as well. He was recently honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna Samman at the Cine Bhojpuri Awards held in Kolkata. 

Kajal, whose chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav sets the screen ablaze will be sharing screen space with Kishan in this film.

She has delivered several hit films and is one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. 

