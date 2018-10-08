Have you seen these photos of Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav from sets of Dabang Sarkar?

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's big-name Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Dabang Sarkar' is all set to hit the screens on Dussehra this year. The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar' created quite a stir among fans as Khesari was seen donning a rugged, ruthless avatar.

Directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Dabang Sarkar will be produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film will have music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

In the latest, several photos of the Bhojpuri actor from the film sets have come out. In the photo, the actor is dressed up as a cop and is seen in fierce avatar. Take a look at the pics:

(Pic courtesy: Bhojpurixp.com)

According to producer Deepak Kumar, Khesari has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar. His fans will be enticed by his powerful act in 'Dabang Sarkar'. He said, "This film is a big gift for Khesari fans on this Durga Puja." The trailer of 'Dabang Sarkar' has already received a warm response from the viewers.

The producer also revealed that soon he will plan a film with power star Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav which will be a big treat for the fans.

In 'Dabang Sarkar', Khesari will be seen opposite Akansha Awasthi and Deepika Tiwari.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'.