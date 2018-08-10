हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Here's where you can watch the International Bhojpuri Film Awards

One of the biggest awards nights in the history of Bhojpuri film industry that took place in Malaysia, is all set to premiere on television. Superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his Instagram to reveal when and where the show will air.

Here&#039;s where you can watch the International Bhojpuri Film Awards
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: One of the biggest awards nights in the history of Bhojpuri film industry that took place in Malaysia, is all set to premiere on television. Superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his Instagram to reveal when and where the show will air.

Taking to Instagram, Dinesh Lal wrote, "International Bhojpuri film awards #dhishoom @dineshlalyadav @aamrapali1101 @singhpawan999 @ravikishann @manojtiwari.mp @manoj_singh_tiger @yashkumarr12 @sambhavnasethofficial @anjana_singh_ @pravesh_lal."

 The Fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Kuala Lumpur and the event was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry.

From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh to Shubhi Sharma, Sambhavna Seth to megastar Ravi Kishan, stars dazzled at the event.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua proved he deserves the Jubilee Star tag. He bagged the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Nirahua Hindustani 2.

His co-star Amrapali Dubey bagged the Best Actress trophy

Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi were also honoured with awards. The former won the Dancing Queen Award while the latter bagged the Bhojpuri Personality Award.

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. 

The gala event was held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur.

The awards ceremony felicitated performers in four different categories - Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

 

 

