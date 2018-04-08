Holi mein GST Jor ke was a superhit, have you heard Nirahua-Amrapali’s Jaldi purana biwi band kara Modi Ji?

Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s schemes like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) have been the flavour of not just this season, but even previous ones for Bhojpuri star and former Bigg Boss contestant Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey. While their peppy Holi song – Holi mein GST jor ke – was a superhit on YouTube, one of their older songs from early 2017 – Jaldi purana biwi band kara Modi ji – has gone viral, thanks to the chemistry between Nirahua and Amrapali.

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are a wedded couple, and Nirahua is on a visit to his in-laws on the occasion of Holi. He comes drunk, inviting the fury of his wife, being played by Amrapali Dubey. Nirahua is seen dancing in the song in front of a large picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The song also makes a humorous reference to alcohol prohibition in Bihar, and “blames” it for the extinction of popular ‘Naagin dance’ in the state.

Earlier in April, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey starrer Nirahua Rickshawala 2 created a record of garnering 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.

Directed by Satish Jain, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 was jointly produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav mand Rahul Khan under the banners Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Rahul Khan Production.

Interestingly, the sizzling hot jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali will be back with Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Hindustani 3, the third instalment of the superhit Nirahua Hindustani series.

Almost about a month back, Dinesh aka Nirahua and Aamrapali had set internet on fire with their song Holi Mein GST Jor Ke. The song which was published on February 15 garnered over 20 million views.

Sung by Nirahua and Priyanka Singh, the song has been penned by Pyarelal Yadav and composed by Madhukar Anand.