'Hot cake' Anjana Singh plays prank on Pramod Premi, Poonam Dubey on the sets of Munna Mawali

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh had a great time shooting her film 'Munna Mawali with Pramod Premi and Poonam Dubey. During a shot, Anjana played a prank on her co-stars during a swimming pool sequence. Anjana is known to be the most notorious among the actors and therefore people are very fond of her.

The film is directed by Ravi Sinha and the story is written by Rakesh Pandey. 'Munna Mawali' also stars hot cake Anjana Singh and sensational Poonam Dubey in the lead opposite Premi.

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors and the makers claim that it has been smooth ride so far shooting the venture. Premi has scenes with both the actresses in the film as it is a romantic story but often finds it hard to make things work comfortably between the two actresses.

Munna Mawali' is currently being shot at Panvel, Mumbai. The director revealed that the chemistry between Premi, Anjana and Poonam is brilliant. They get along quite well and we encountered no issues while filming.

The makers maintained that the entire cast and crew is loving and caring. Director Ravi Sinha said, “The cast of 'Munna Mawali' is loving and we work in a fun way. The working atmosphere is quite good on the sets and the shoot has come out quite well. The film is a complete package as there is romance, action and everything. The songs are also catchy.”

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Manoj Tiger, Nagesh Mishra and Ayaz Khan while dialogues are by Surendra Mishra.