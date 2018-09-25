Hotcake Akshara Singh sets the stage on fire in Nirahua's city Ghazipur

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed queen Akshara Singh was in Ghazipur recently. The actress had gone there for a stage show and if reports are to be trusted, her show was a great success.

Incidentally, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua belongs to Ghazipur and he was very happy to know that one of his colleagues is going to perform at his city. It was Akhshara's first show in the city and she was extremely happy to be there. The actress was also happy with the response she got from the audience.

Sharing a video from the event, Akshara wrote, "I love you all till I am alive 
भाव विभोर हो गई आप लोगों का प्यार पाके
#unexpected #love #loveyouall #lovelife #lovemyself #positivevibes #positivityaround #spreadthelove."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

