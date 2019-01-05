Hotcake Anjana Singh posts an adorble birthday wish for Pawan Singh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh posted an adorable birthday wish for superstar singer and actor Pawan Singh, who turned a year older today.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh posted an adorable birthday wish for superstar singer and actor Pawan Singh, who turned a year older today.

Taking to Instagram, Anjana Singh wrote, "Happy Birthday to D power star n my favorite Singer @singhpawan999 
Happy wala birthday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh celebrates his birthday on January 5 and his co-stars from movies have wished him on his special day through social media. The actor is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and enjoys a solid fan base who love to know each and every detail about their favourite star.

Pawan Singh is best known for her hit song 'Lollipop Lagelu'. Some of his films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja etc became quite popular in the region. He was given the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016.  

