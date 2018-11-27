हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
hotcake anjana singh

Hotcake Anjana Singh shares a throwback pic from Munna Mawali-See pic

One of the most sought-after actresses Anjana Singh, who is quite popular on social media has shared a throwback picture from her Munna Mawali days.

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses Anjana Singh, who is quite popular on social media has shared a throwback picture from her Munna Mawali days.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#throwback #picfroM@Munnamawali#loveyourself #happytuesday #AS."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Anjana, who is popular in the Bhojpuri industry as 'hot cake' featured in a special song in power star Pawan Singh's 'Wanted'. Anjana, who is also often referred to as lady Rajinikanth, has done a number of promotional songs. She has worked with Bhojpuri film industry bigwigs and shared screen space with most of them. Anjana shares a sizzling hot chemistry on screen with Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan. 

She bagged the Best Actress Award for Nazar at the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was held in Malaysia on July 21.

