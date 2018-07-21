हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hottie Kajal Raghwani turns 28, a look at her top Bhojpuri films

Bhojpuri siren Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. She is a bankable star and her pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav sets the silver screen ablaze. The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The actress turned a year older on July 20. Here's having a look at the top films of Kajal:

Dulin Ganga Par Ke

Dulhin Ganga Par Ke got grand opening at the box office. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

Diwanapan

The movie starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal went on to become one of the most-popular films of the industry. The movie is directed by Suraj Shah and released in February 2018.

Aashiq Aawara

This movie directed by Satish Jain had a different story line. It told the story of an autorickshaw driver. The film also starred Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Hum Hai Hindustani

Starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles, this movie was directed by Dev Pandey and Rakesh Roshan Singh. The movie is a romantic one.

Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga

The movie had a stellar star cast and was immensely loved by the audience. The movie waswas also released on YouTube in April and garnered mammoth views.

