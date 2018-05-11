I will create a new history in the film industry: Shanaya Makani

New Delhi: Actress Shanaya Makani, who made her debut as a producer with Bhojpuri film 'Suno Sasurji' in March this year is keen on making her production house 'Dream Catcher Productions', reach the number one spot in the industry by making both Bollywood as well as regional movies.

'Suno Sasurji' which was co-produced by her father, Iqbal Makani under the Dream Catcher Productions was a superhit which was loved by both, the audiences and the critics, thus becoming a Holi blockbuster.

Shanaya attended the Utpal Shanghavi School and later completed a Fashion Management course from FAD International in Mumbai. She even helped design most of the costumes in her films.

The young actress has recently joined a few acting and dancing classes as she wishes to see herself on the big screen someday. Meanwhile, however, Shanaya plans to use these talents to help the actors in her movies improve their acting chops and also by creating magical dance scenes in the movies produced by her.