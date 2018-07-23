हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

International Bhojpuri Film Awards 2018: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh sizzle in Malaysia - See pics

Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: Bhojpuri film stars celebrated one of the biggest nights on Saturday in Malaysia. The Fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Kuala Lumpur and the event was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry.

From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh to Shubhi Sharma, Sambhavna Seth to megastar Ravi Kishan, stars dazzled at the event.
Some of them took to Facebook to share images from the star-studded evening.

Take a look at them here:

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua proved he deserves the Jubilee Star tag. He bagged the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Nirahua Hindustani 2.

His co-star Amrapali Dubey bagged the Best Actress trophy.

 

And we are the best #bestActor #bestActresscritics #ibfa2018

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Amrapali posed by Shubhi Sharma, who won the Bhojpuri Dream Girl Award.

 

Posers @shubhi_sharma_official and me

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

 

Shubi also shared images clicked with Power Star Pawan Singh. Check out the pics here:

 

Me n Pawan Singh ji

A post shared by Shubhi Sharma (@shubhi_sharma_official) on

 

 

With Pawan Singh ji ☺️ #MALAYSIA

A post shared by Shubhi Sharma (@shubhi_sharma_official) on

Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi were also honoured with awards. The former won the Dancing Queen Award while the latter bagged the Bhojpuri Personality Award.

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. 

The gala event was held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur.

The awards ceremony felicitated performers in four different categories - Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

Dinesh Lal YadavPawan SinghAmrapali DubeyInternational Bhojpuri film awardsIBFA 2018Bhojpuri films 2018

