Is this Pawan Singh's first selfie with wife Jyoti Singh?

Mumbai: Power star Pawan Singh entered matrimony with Jyoti Singh on March 6 this year. The Bhojpuri superstar solemnised his wedding in presence of family and friends in the bride's hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh.

Photographs of the actor along with his wife have surfaced on Instagram and we came across a selfie apparently taken by him.

Check out the pic here:

There's another image too. Check it out here:

Though the images are of Pawan Singh and his wife, it is difficult to say if they have been shared by him. There are a number of Instagram pages dedicated to Pawan Singh and hence the authenticity of the handle cannot be verified.

Pawan had surprised his fans by taking the marital plunge as he remained tight-lipped about it.

According to reports, Jyoti is studying fashion designing. Pawan and Jyoti's family had known each other for many years and hence their marriage for fixed.

Pawan is one of the most bankable superstars in the Bhojpuri film industry. He hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films.

He rose to fame with super-hit song Lollypop Lagelu which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.