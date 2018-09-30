हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Kajal Raghwani skips Khesari Lal Yadav's daughter Kirti's birthday celebrations

The Bhojpuri actress, who shares a great on-off chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav, was absent from his daughter Kirti's birthday celebration.  

Kajal Raghwani skips Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s daughter Kirti&#039;s birthday celebrations

New Delhi: Kirti Yadav, daughter of Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, turned a year older on Sunday. And on this occasion, Khesari threw a grand party at his Mumbai residence which was attended by his close family members, friends and several people from the film industry. 

It was after a long interval that Khesari's entire family appeared in one frame. 

Take a look at the photo here: 

KHesari Lal Yadav

However, what caught our attention that Khesari's favourite on-screen partner and good friend Kajal Raghwani was missing from the event. It is a well-known fact that Khesari and Kajal have appeared together in a number of films and they are considered as the one of the top most admired Jodis of Bhojpuri film industry. Hence, it was quite a surprise to see Kajal not turning up for the event. 

Earlier in the day, Khesari shared an adorable Facebook post for his daughter on her birthday and wished for her bright future. 

It is to be noted that Khesari's daughter Kirti made her debut as a child artist this year with Bhojpuri film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke'. Post the release of the film, Kirti received several positive wwordsof mouth for her acting skill. 

A report said that Kirti wishes to pursue acting as a career and henceforth, she keeps on taking lessons from his father and successful Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. 

