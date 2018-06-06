हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajal Raghwani to say 'Balam Ji, I love you' to Khesari Lal Yadav?

'Balam Ji, I love you' features superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and will be directed by Premanshu Singh. 

New Delhi: In its first, several mega-budget films have been announced in the Bhojpuri film industry. And the latest to join the league is 'Balam Ji, I love you', to be made under the banner of Shree Rama Productions. 

The project features superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and will be directed by Premanshu Singh. The film script has been written by Surendra Mishra whereas cinematography has been handed over to Sarfraz Khan. The art direction will be done by Nazeer Shaikh. 

The executive producer is RP Bal whereas project designer is Dinanath Sahni Chotu. The organisers are Rajju Ansari. 

Refusing to reveal much about the film, director Premanshu Singh said 'Balam Ji I love you' is an entertaining film and will include lots of action, romance and emotion. Famous action director Andalib Pathan has been roped in as the makers plan to include some breathtaking action sequence in the film. 

Apart from Khesari and Kajal, the film will also feature Sanjay Mahanand, Gajendra Brijraj, Santosh Pehlwan, Salil Sudhakar, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Ashok Samartha in pivotal roles. 

The shooting of the film will take place in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas. 

