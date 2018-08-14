Kajal Raghwani turns reel-life mother, breastfeeds baby for 'Sangharsh'

New Delhi: The talented and topmost Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani proved that she is a thorough professional when it comes to working. In her upcoming film 'Sangharsh' with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, the actress will be seen playing a mother on-screen.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, the actress in order to ace her part and make it look natural breastfed the baby in real. Talking about it, Khesari was quoted as saying that it was a particular scene and I suggested Kajal that she should do it on her own.

'Sangharsh' is hitting the screens on August 24, 2018. Khesari told the media that Kajal was clear about her act and stressed that the emotion of a mother is very strong and I will be able to pull it off smoothly. She was convinced about doing it on her own and in fact, wanted to do it herself.

The movie fights the evil practice of female foeticide still prevalent in the country. It shows why daughters should be nurtured and given equal opportunities as boys. It brings the fact that how educating and teaching a daughter is of primary importance. Apart from Kajal, Ritu Singh will also be seen in the film.

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, the film has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta.

Written by Rakesh Tripathi, the songs in the film have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand.

Khesari and Kajal's on-screen jodi is a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.