हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kajal raghwani

Kajal Raghwani's Bhauji Pataniya all set to the silver screen - Check out release date

The film also stars Akash Singh, Kunal Singh, Kundan Krishnan, Sunny Singh and Praveen.  

Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Bhauji Pataniya all set to the silver screen - Check out release date

Mumbai: Kajal Raghwani is all set to make a splash on the silver screen with Bhauji Pataniya. The film directed by Ajay-Praveen will hit theatres in Bihar and Jharkhand on July 27.

The film also stars Akash Singh, Kunal Singh, Kundan Krishnan, Sunny Singh and Praveen.

In case you missed watching the trailer, check it out here:

The film with Kajal essaying the lead role will lay emphasis on women empowerment. It will revolve around the leading lady and her fight against a corrupt politician. The film will also deal with the issue of crime against women.

The songs in the film have been penned by DK Pritam, Shyam Bihari and Sagar Pardesi while the music has been composed by Om Jha.

Jointly produced by Praveen and Krishna Prasad Gupta, the film will be presented by Skylight Studios and Dakshraj Films.

During an exclusive interview with Zeenews.com, Kajal while talking about her upcoming films said, "I have a film 'Sangharsh' lined-up for release on August 24, 2018, with Khesari Lal Yadav. Besides I have 'Naag Dev' and another film with Pawan Singh titled 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. I am looking forward to the releases and super excited about it."

Here's wishing Kajal all the very best for her upcoming films.

Tags:
kajal raghwaniKajal Raghwani filmsBhauji PataniyaBhojpuri filmsBhojpuri songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close