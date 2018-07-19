हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kajal raghwani

Kajal Raghwani's latest Bhojpuri song Naihar Ke Palangiya will make you groove in desi style - Watch

The song sung by  Indu Sonali is composed and penned by Om Jha and Shyam Dehati respectively. 

Kajal Raghwani&#039;s latest Bhojpuri song Naihar Ke Palangiya will make you groove in desi style - Watch

Mumbai: A brand new Bhojpuri song titled Naihar Ke Palangiya featuring Kajal Raghwani is out. The song from the film Bhauji Pataniya also stars Akash Singh.

The song showcases the sweet-and-sour equation between a woman and her husband on the night of their wedding day. 

The song sung by  Indu Sonali is composed and penned by Om Jha and Shyam Dehati respectively.

Check out the brand new song here:

Bhauji Pataniya directed by Ajay-Praveen also stars Kunal Singh, Kundan Krishnan and Sunny Singh in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Praveen and Krishna Prasad Gupta under the Skylight Studio's and Dakshraj Films banner. 

Kajal, who is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, will make her presence felt at an event in Delhi tomorrow. The pretty star will be a part of the Bhojpuri night show, which is scheduled to be held at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mayur Vihar at 4pm.

The event will be attended by superstar Khesari Lal Yadav too besides several other celebrities from the world of Bhojpuri entertainment.

Tags:
kajal raghwaniKajal Raghwani songsKajal Raghwani filmsBhojpuri songs 2018Bhojpuri films 2018Naihar Ke Palangiya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close