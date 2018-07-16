हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajal Raghwani's new Bhojpuri song Badlab Bhatar Ae Balamu will make you groove in desi style - Watch

Mumbai: The audio version of a new song featuring Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is out, and it is foot-tapping. Titled Badlab Bhatar Ae Balamu, the song sung by Priyanka Singh is penned and composed by Shekhar Madhur.

The video was published by Yashi Films on July 11 and it has since then garnered over 174,735 views.

Though the video of the song hasn't been unveiled yet, we know for sure that Kajal will set the temperature soaring.

Check out the song embedded below:

Just like Amrapali Dubey - Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Pawan Singh - Akshara Singh's pairing, Kajal Raghwani's reel-chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav sets the screen ablaze. 

The two actors, who have shared screen space in a number of films, look like a match made in heaven. 

Their fans love their jodi and this becomes the USP of their films
Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna and Dulhin Ganga Par Ke are some of the films of the two actors.

Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline. 

The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook.

