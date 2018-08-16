Kajal Raghwani's sizzling dance on Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh's 'Raat Diya Butake' song goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's top notch actress Kajal Raghwani is known for her blockbuster films and dance tracks. Kajal's recent video where she can be seen dancing on several hit Bhojpuri songs has gone viral.

A YouTube video of Kajal performing at a private event has got everyone hooked. Why? Well, because she is grooving to the beats of the famous song 'Raat Diya Butake' featuring Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh in the lead.

Watch video:

It has garnered over 658,579 views so far.

Amrapali and Pawan Singh's superhit song 'Raat Diya Butake' from the film 'Satya' has set the YouTube on fire. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba is the music director.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

Kajal will be next seen opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in 'Sangharsh'. The film is set to hit the screens on August 24, 2018.