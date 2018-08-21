हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanchan Singh

Kanchan Singh performs on Khesari Lal Yadav's famous number-Watch

Youtube grab

New Delhi: A video of Bhojpuri film industry's famous actress Kanchan Singh is going viral on the internet these days. In this video, Kanchan is seen dancing on one of Khesari's popular numbers. This dance video of Kanchan is being liked by the people very much. This video was uploaded on YouTube by SRK Music Bhojpuri in February this year has seen 1,687,982 views so far.

It is worth mentioning that Khesarilal is going to star in many films this year, out of which 'Sangharsh' will be released on August 24. At the same time, Khesarilal Yadav has called Sangharsh a Raksha Bandhan and Bakriad gift for Bhojpuria viewers. Khesarilal is in lead role in this film and with him is Kajal Raghavani and Ritu Singh.

The official trailer of  'Sangharsh' was unveiled recently and the four-minute long clip left the audience dumbstruck.

In the trailer, Khesari is seen sporting two different avatars. He comes across as a young robust man flexing his muscles and romances Kajal, who happens to be a village girl in the film. In the later part of the trailer, he is seen as an old feeble man pulling a handcart with kilos of items piled on it. 

The trailer also gave a glimpse that Kajal seems to have a very strong character to play in the film. It has also dropped hints about the theme of the film which focuses on the importance of having a girl child.

We saw the super-hit Jodi of Khesari and Kajal in 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke', a film which launched the superstar's eight-year-old daughter Kriti in the film industry. The film had a grand opening and has turned out to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

Here's hoping the duo sprinkles magic once again on the silver screen with 'Sangharsh'.

An impactful poster of the film was released in April. In the poster, the Bhojpuri superstar flaunts his chiselled physique and displays strength. We can also see a baby lying in a basket against the backdrop of the rubble.

Kanchan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, kajal raghwani, Ritu Singh, Bhojpuri films

