Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal -Kajal Raghwani's 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' all set to cross the 100 million mark on Youtube-Watch

One of the most sizzling couples in Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's music video 'Saj Ke Sawae Ke' has taken youtube by storm. The video is all set to cross the 100 million mark on Youtube.

Youtube grab

New Delhi: One of the most sizzling couples in Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's music video 'Saj Ke Sawae Ke' has taken youtube by storm. The video is all set to cross the 100 million mark on Youtube.

'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' is a sizzling romantic number from the film Muqaddar which has been sung by both Khesari and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Azad Singh and the song has been produced under the banner of Wave Music Company.

Check out the sizzling video right here:

 Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna and Dulhin Ganga Par Ke are some of the popular films of the two actors.

Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are going to their next 

The on-screen couple's previous release - Dulin Ganga Par Ke - proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

The Bhojpuri superstar thanked fans and moviegoers for giving his latest release Dulhin Ganga Par Ke a grand opening. The film which released on May 25 has got the loudest cheers at the Box Office this year so far. The Aslam Sheikh directorial has become the first Bhojpuri film this year to get such a bumper opening. Khesari and Kajal expressed gratitude to their fans by posting a video on Facebook

