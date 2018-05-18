Khesari Lal, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Niruhua's fat pay cheques prove they are the highest paid Bhojpuri actors

New Delhi: All the A-listed Bollywood actors draw a whopping amount per film depending upon their success rate at the Box Office. Talking about the Bhojpuri counterparts—the top-notch actors like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are hailed as the highest paid actors of the industry.

Let's take a look at the figures on how much the Bhojpuri superstars earn per film.

Pawan Singh - Power star Pawan Singh, who is also a singer, best known for the song Lollypop Lagelu, reportedly charges around Rs 45-50 Lakh per film.

Khesari Lal Yadav - One of the most bankable stars in the industry, Khesari charges Rs 35-40 lakh per film and also has a revenue-sharing agreement with film producers, reports suggest.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua - Often referred to as Jubilee Star, Nirahua is one of the most popular stars among the masses. He quotes approximately Rs 10 Lakh per film and modifies his fee structure based on the performance of his films at the Box Office, reports suggest.

Ravi Kishan - This megastar is very popular in Bollywood too. Kishan, one of the towering personalities in the film industry, reportedly charges around Rs 50 Lakh per film.

Manoj Tiwari - Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari is perhaps the most famous of all. He is given around 50-55 Lakhs per film. The actor has Bhojpuri cinema's highest grosser Sasura Bada Paisawala to his credit. The film reportedly minted over Rs 20 crores at the Box Office.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

Khesari Lal, on the other hand, rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.