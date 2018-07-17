हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Awasthi shoot for a dance number 'Dabang Sarkar'—Watch

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a headline maker. The talented star, who enjoys an ocean of fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs will next be seen in 'Dabang Sarkar' and the shooting of which is currently underway.

Khesari will also have a peppy dance number with actress Akanksha Awasthi, reportedly. Lehren Bhojpuri shared the glimpses of their song shoot on YouTube.

Watch it here:

The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar' created quite a stir among fans as Khesari was seen donning a rugged, ruthless avatar. Directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Dabang Sarkar will be produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film will have music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

